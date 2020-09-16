Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,611,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.60% of Neogen worth $435,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 19.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Neogen by 88.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Neogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

NEOG opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.62. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $82.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.79.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.15 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $454,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

