Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,569,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.56% of Erie Indemnity worth $492,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 17.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Erie Indemnity stock opened at $220.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.48 and a 200 day moving average of $183.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.53. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $130.20 and a fifty-two week high of $226.57.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $657.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.10 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ERIE. Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

