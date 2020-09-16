Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,827,880 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 381,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.14% of MAXIMUS worth $481,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $797,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $884,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMS opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $68.56. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.89.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.31 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%. MAXIMUS’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MAXIMUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

