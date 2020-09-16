Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,116,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 16.30% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $475,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 166,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 17.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 255,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 38,004 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 954,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 61,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

LXP opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.