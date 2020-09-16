Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,046,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 648,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 16.08% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $476,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,404,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,438,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,337,000 after purchasing an additional 631,172 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,482,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,675,000 after buying an additional 1,684,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,842.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,293,000 after buying an additional 3,150,026 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

