Vanguard Group Inc. Has $428.63 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.16% of Churchill Downs worth $428,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 164.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $180,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,669.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $2,644,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,747.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

CHDN opened at $164.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.76 and a 200-day moving average of $126.52. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $183.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Churchill Downs from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.25.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

