Vanguard Group Inc. Has $433.83 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,150,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 708,763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.85% of Unum Group worth $433,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 2,496.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNM opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

