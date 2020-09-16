Vanguard Group Inc. Has $439.50 Million Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.05% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $439,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,034,000 after purchasing an additional 889,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,891,000 after acquiring an additional 834,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 974,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 843,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,088,000 after purchasing an additional 92,933 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $33.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $451,172.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLLI stock opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $112.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.88 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.