Vanguard Group Inc. Has $461.51 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,204,303 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 93,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.97% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $461,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,249 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,466,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 45,037 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

AEM opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.71. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

