Vanguard Group Inc. Has $480.78 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,510,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.49% of Brunswick worth $480,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 185.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Brunswick by 659.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.81. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.48 and a beta of 2.03.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

