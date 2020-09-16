Vanguard Group Inc. Has $487.73 Million Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,789,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 509,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.75% of Lincoln Electric worth $487,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,019,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,338,000 after purchasing an additional 793,135 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,285,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,696,000 after buying an additional 73,697 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 7.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,203,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after buying an additional 78,377 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $80,954,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 793,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,879,000 after purchasing an additional 102,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LECO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

LECO opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.32. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 4,435 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $436,226.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $278,473.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,203.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,845 shares of company stock worth $1,625,413 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

