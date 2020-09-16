Vanguard Group Inc. Has $487.85 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,031,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 111,830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.08% of United Therapeutics worth $487,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 696.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 198.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $105.75 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $127.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $537,326.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $1,179,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,600 shares of company stock worth $13,624,626 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

