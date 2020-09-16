Vanguard Group Inc. Has $494.23 Million Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,705,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.11% of Smartsheet worth $494,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMAR. Cota Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 16.4% in the second quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC now owns 463,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,195 shares during the last quarter. Oberndorf William E boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oberndorf William E now owns 192,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 24,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 297,455.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 776,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,546,000 after buying an additional 776,360 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 704,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 196.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 295,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $1,093,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,323.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,115,455 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

