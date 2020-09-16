Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,654,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.65% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $421,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 193,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $33,249.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $299,172.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Fier sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $94,323.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,323.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,793,498. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.78. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 757.61% and a negative return on equity of 61.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

