Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,970,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.64% of Syneos Health worth $464,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 6.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 216,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,627,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 151,494.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,720,000 after acquiring an additional 955,933 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $303,551.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,538,992.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $88,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,685.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,722 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. Syneos Health Inc has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.96.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

