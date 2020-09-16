Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 50,407 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,476,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.79% of Restaurant Brands International worth $463,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:QSR opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

In other news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,653,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,387,495.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

