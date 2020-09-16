Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 839,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.88% of Boston Beer worth $450,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 153.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 346,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,412,000 after acquiring an additional 210,065 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 53,015 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,993,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 51.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,292,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 159.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.95, for a total value of $632,716.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,981 shares of company stock valued at $62,108,260. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SAM opened at $874.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $837.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $568.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49 and a beta of 1.00. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $897.50.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $353.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.64.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.