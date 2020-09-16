Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,359,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.13% of ONE Gas worth $412,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.20. ONE Gas Inc has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $96.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities raised ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $54,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

