Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,569,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 683,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.80% of National Instruments worth $447,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 103.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,362 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 14.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter worth about $4,060,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.00. National Instruments Corp has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $301.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. Research analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

NATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

In other news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $199,600.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.