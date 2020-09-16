Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 133,640 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,490,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 133,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.08% of Rogers Communications worth $421,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,195,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,181,000 after acquiring an additional 168,886 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $51.29.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.3717 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

