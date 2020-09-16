Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 154,004 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,513,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 154,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.13% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $490,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 66,737 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 392,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,844,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNKN. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $3,194,837.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,724.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average is $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $81.81.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

