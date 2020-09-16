Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 222,393 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,738,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.21% of FTI Consulting worth $428,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $599,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,007,124.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $106.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.70. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $144.10. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $607.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.02 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

