Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 222,475 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,301,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 222,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.46% of Haemonetics worth $474,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 847,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,445,000 after buying an additional 557,188 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,673,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 27.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,298,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,825,000 after buying an additional 500,447 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 120.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after buying an additional 317,460 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $28,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $132.73. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Haemonetics from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 5,084 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $446,324.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

