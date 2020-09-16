Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 2,267,805 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,602,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.54% of Aramark worth $487,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARMK. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Aramark by 21.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 25.8% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 20.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 87,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 31.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aramark alerts:

NYSE:ARMK opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. Aramark has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 312.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Aramark had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARMK. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.