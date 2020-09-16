Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 25,790 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,498,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.65% of Exponent worth $445,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 1,927.7% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Exponent by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $264,742.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $618,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,533,902.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,518 shares of company stock worth $4,069,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 0.19. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $84.62.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Exponent had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

EXPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exponent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

