Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 262,831 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,745,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 262,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.76% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $423,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,414,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,010,000 after buying an additional 84,854 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,246,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,205 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,076,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,434,000 after purchasing an additional 308,926 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,018,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,909,000 after purchasing an additional 196,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,037,000 after purchasing an additional 55,985 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $608.95 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

HE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.