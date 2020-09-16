Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 336,313 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,344,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.33% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $420,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 37.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9,412.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,952,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,793,000 after buying an additional 3,911,157 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 348,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 72,752 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 3,572.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 148,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 144,909 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $479,142.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,765.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 14,722,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $717,698,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Argus raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

