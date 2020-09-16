Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 3,724,117 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,063,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,724,117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.08% of Hanesbrands worth $474,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 112,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 34,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.21.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

