Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 40,415 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,405,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.50% of Helen of Troy worth $453,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 205.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. CL King lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.60.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $199.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.06 and a 200-day moving average of $173.20. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $213.30.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $888,118.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $40,968.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,977,678.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,066 shares of company stock worth $4,072,473 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

