Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 428,527 Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,849,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 428,527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.64% of CGI worth $431,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CGI by 43.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 48.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 23.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 52.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded CGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. CIBC increased their target price on CGI from $88.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.48.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average is $64.16. CGI Inc has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

