Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 474,382 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,651,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 474,382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.90% of Euronet Worldwide worth $445,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 183.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,385,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,524 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,354,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,601,000 after buying an additional 750,062 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 827,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 537,475 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 566.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 426,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,718,000 after acquiring an additional 362,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 783,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,179,000 after acquiring an additional 240,884 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.10. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $167.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.81 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

