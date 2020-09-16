Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 669,344 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,980,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.94% of IAA worth $462,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in IAA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,498,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,725,000 after acquiring an additional 58,889 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in IAA by 275.0% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,962,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,832,000 after purchasing an additional 808,425 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IAA during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,394,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,927,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,704,000 after buying an additional 64,927 shares during the period.

NYSE IAA opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. IAA has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $54.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.26.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 148.99%. The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IAA shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of IAA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of IAA in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

