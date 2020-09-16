Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,618,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300,898 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.63% of East West Bancorp worth $493,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

