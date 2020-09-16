Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,442,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 635,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.49% of TCF Financial worth $424,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 33.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,396,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,290,000 after buying an additional 1,350,689 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 104,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 58,732 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $574,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $511.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on TCF. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.10.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

