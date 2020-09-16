Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,703,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 455,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.19% of SYNNEX worth $443,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3,039.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX opened at $131.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $153.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $635,861.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,243.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $33,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,869.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,971 shares of company stock worth $4,846,506 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNX. Citigroup raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

