Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,461,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.20% of DXC Technology worth $469,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 272.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.40.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

