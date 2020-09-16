Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s 10th Largest Position

Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 482.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,851,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,148,000 after buying an additional 5,675,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,577,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 951,836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,070,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,514 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,003,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,602,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,856. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average of $62.14. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

