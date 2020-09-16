Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Boosted by Soundwatch Capital LLC

Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 113.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.3% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $311.31. 2,570,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,404,448. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $329.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.58.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

