VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.71% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CFA stock opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.