Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DG. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €91.56 ($107.71).

Shares of Vinci stock opened at €77.32 ($90.96) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €79.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €80.12. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

