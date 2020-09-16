VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,654 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VMware by 635.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in VMware by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in VMware by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in VMware by 931.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VMW opened at $143.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $2,051,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,027 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,782.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,481,442 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.17.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

