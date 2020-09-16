Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.78

Media stories about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Walmart earned a media sentiment score of 0.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:WMT opened at $137.36 on Wednesday. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $389.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.58.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $33,861,675. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

