Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Spark Networks (LOV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN: LOV) in the last few weeks:

9/2/2020 – Spark Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2020 – Spark Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Spark Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $19.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2020 – Spark Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/25/2020 – Spark Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2020 – Spark Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/11/2020 – Spark Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

8/8/2020 – Spark Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NYSEAMERICAN:LOV remained flat at $$4.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. 17,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,218. Spark Networks SE has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Spark Networks by 3,000,000.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spark Networks by 462.6% during the first quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 254,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 209,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

