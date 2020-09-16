Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AXA (CS)

AXA (EPA: CS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/9/2020 – AXA was given a new €21.80 ($25.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2020 – AXA was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2020 – AXA was given a new €25.50 ($30.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2020 – AXA was given a new €22.44 ($26.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2020 – AXA was given a new €24.50 ($28.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2020 – AXA was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2020 – AXA was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – AXA was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – AXA was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – AXA was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – AXA was given a new €22.38 ($26.33) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – AXA was given a new €24.50 ($28.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – AXA was given a new €18.80 ($22.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – AXA was given a new €21.80 ($25.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – AXA was given a new €22.40 ($26.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – AXA was given a new €24.50 ($28.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CS stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €17.22 ($20.25). 3,616,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.73. Axa SA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

