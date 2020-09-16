WFA of San Diego LLC Buys Shares of 31,302 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 31,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.68.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 356,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,776,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.