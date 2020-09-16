WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WTBDY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Friday, May 22nd. AlphaValue cut shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTBDY traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,229. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32.

WHITBREAD PLC/S Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

