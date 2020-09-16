WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSC. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WillScot from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

In other WillScot news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 119,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $2,134,889.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,115,656 shares in the company, valued at $37,891,398.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 8.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 4.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 489,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 266.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 986,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after buying an additional 717,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after buying an additional 24,112 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. WillScot has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. WillScot had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WillScot will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

