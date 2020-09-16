WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,466 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of WSFS Financial worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in WSFS Financial by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. BidaskClub lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on WSFS Financial from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

