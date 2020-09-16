Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,848,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 856,178 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.73% of Xcel Energy worth $240,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $911,217,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,375,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,553.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 807,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,494,000 after buying an additional 759,020 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,731,000 after buying an additional 678,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,086,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,418,000 after acquiring an additional 605,676 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,054. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average is $64.84. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

