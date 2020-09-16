Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.11 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%.

XHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Shares of XHR opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $22.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 204.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 47,301 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

